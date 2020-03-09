Prince William and Kate Middleton's trip to Australia may be canceled due to coronavirus fears. The royal couple sought to visit communities affected by the disastrous bushfires.

Prince William and Middleton are discussing with Prime Minister Scott Morrison to negotiate the details of the Australian trip before he provides an official invitation.

The coronavirus threat is rapidly prevalent, with over 82,000 confirmed cases in many countries. The threat is widespread in at least 11 European countries, with the number of cases in Italy reaching 400.

The students at Thomas's Battersea school in London have been sent home to self-isolate pending the results of testing for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for St Thomas's Battersea that they are taking the potential risks of COVID-19 everything very seriously. With that, they are following the Government's instructions on how to prevent infection. They also take note of how to deal with case management once a staff member or student is suspected to be exposed to the virus or are showing any symptoms.

They have a very small number of students who have been examined and these individuals currently, according to the Government Council, awaiting the results of their evaluation from their homes.

The Duke of Cambridge made a casual joke about the deadly coronavirus epidemic during a royal visit to Dublin's Guinness Storehouse in Ireland on Tuesday.

"I bet everyone's like, 'I've got coronavirus, I'm dying,' and you're like, 'No, you've just got a cough,'" quipped Prince William with first responder Joe Mooney, an advance paramedic with the National Ambulance Service, captured on footage.

Prince William remarked, "Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?"

He then grimaced with mock horror as the prince joked, "By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus, Sorry. We're keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop."

The U.K. has at least 51 reported cases of coronavirus, said the U.K. Department of Health and Social Care. Among them is one British citizen, a male passenger who had been on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, who died in a hospital in Japan in February. Ireland, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were visiting, has no reported case.

Kensington Palace is considering a review of Prince William and Middleton's international travel plans.

The Federal Government has not been communicated of any official changes to the royal couple's plans, but Victorian Government officials have become dubious over a lack of communication over the visit.

The affected pupils from the coronavirus at Thomas's Battersea reportedly returned from a skiing trip in Italy. Four pupils have been quarantined.

The details of the Australian trip, which has not been officially announced, are unclear but it is believed the Duke and Duchess plan to visit communities affected by bushfires in Victoria and the New South Wales coast.

