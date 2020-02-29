Meghan Markle feels insulted by the way she and Prince Harry are being treated by the royal family over their stepping down as senior members.

The former "Suits" actress has been openly complaining to friends about how unfairly she feels they are being treated.

Royal expert Dan Wootton said hates the term Megxit that she considers to be unfair as it puts "all the blame in her camp"; it assumes the Duchess should take full responsibility for the decision.

The couple's decision was labeled as Megxit in reference to Britain cutting ties with the European Union through Brexit.

Wootton persisted that both Prince Harry and Meghan called it quits for the controversial decision rather than only one party.

The newest terms of their royal exit deal had some people calling it payback for the couple's bid for independence.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently declared that they have decided to leave the monarchy and seek more independent private lives. Their crucial decision resulted in a royal drama that still has not been settled.

On January 8, the Sussexes took on Instagram about their plans to relinquish their positions as senior members of the British royal family, split their time between North America and the UK, and initiate financial independence.

Last week, the couple found out they would are not allowed to use their Sussex Royal trademark in any of their future projects. They released a statement saying they would not use the word but stated nor the Queen or the government owned the term.

A source from Meghan and Harry's "inner circle" said Meghan is not thrilled.

"She said if anyone should feel insulted, it should be them. They never intended to capitalize on the word royal, and to insinuate they were somehow abusing their privileges is absurd," the friend said.

Harry is now in Edinburgh for his last round of royal duties while Meghan would be meeting up with him in London.

Meghan, 38, has now apparently told friends that she decided to "rise above the jealousy and pettiness."

"She said she and Harry will continue to rise above jealousy and pettiness and focus on the good they are creating and on being the best parents to Archie."

Meghan reportedly thinks the queen was "under pressure to make those demands about the name change" thanks to Harry being the queen's "favorite and others just can't deal with it."

The queen has been outwardly supportive of Meghan and Harry's decision, but a source said, "on a personal level, I think this has been rather hurtful for her. She has got to the point where she doesn't want to think about it anymore. She just wants it over and done with."

Meghan was said to have no qualms about staying in the U.K.

"She reported she will continue to champion Harry since out of everybody, he has the most integrity and the most loyalty," the friend said.

