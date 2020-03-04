Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, practiced a rare public display of affection as they headed to the Noel Coward Theatre in the West End for a special viewing of the musical Dear Evan Hansen. Walking into the venue, William was spotted reaching out to put his arm around his 38-year-old wife as they climbed the steps.

The event was scheduled last Tuesday to raise money for the Royal Foundation. As photographers documented the royal couple's arrival at the theater, one image caught Prince William place his arm around his wife's back.

The Duke and Duchess spent their second day in Ireland by visiting Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health providing vital support to people aged between 12 and 25 across a series of one-to-one, community, school, and online services. They charmed the public who endured the chilly weather and waited outside the premises of the organization. The pair thanked them for their support with waves, smiles, and cheers.

Prince William put his hand on Kate's back as they were entering the organization's building. At Jigsaw, the royal pair greeted their hosts by shaking hands without wearing gloves in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Given their top royal status, the pair is commonly not showy of their affection towards each other. In more pictures from their visit to Ireland, the royal couple can be seen with smiles swiped across their faces as they indulge in some PDA.

Also read: Meghan Markle's Biggest Disappointment with Ex-Husband

Prince William and Kate touched down in the city of Dublin on Tuesday. Following a day of meetings and visits, they visited the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar to spend the evening at a reception hosted by Robin Barnett, the British ambassador to Ireland.

Kate made a rare public display of affection in front of the Guinness sign when she lovingly touched her husband's arm while they shared a laugh.

William donned a slick blue three-piece suit, while Kate was draped in an ankle-length metallic emerald green dress. She matched her outfit with a pair of green heels, statement earrings, and a gold clutch bag.

Considering this is an international tour, the Cambridges are usually particularly careful with how they show their feelings for each other. Thus, this show of care is a rarer occurrence.

The Duke of Cambridge is known for remaining poised and professional when in public. The royal couple typically does not hold hands when carrying out royal engagements.

The pair was spotted talking to Game of Thrones star, Liam Cunningham. Kate was also spotted holding a pint of beer. Meanwhile, William joked about Queen Elizabeth II visiting the venue nearly 10 years ago.

The Duke and Duchess' love was celebrated when the couple walked down the Love Lane in Temple's Bar. The narrow street was made brighter and colorful by street artists and the messages of love shared on its walls.

Related article: Meghan Markle's Relationship With Mother Doria Ragland: What's the Real Score?

