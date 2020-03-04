Meghan Markle was previously married and had a marital conflict with Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson, according to a biography of the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan was in a near-decade-long relationship with the Hollywood talent agent and producer. She first met Trevor in 2004 and got married in 2011. The pair separated after just 18 months of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2013, citing irreconcilable differences. Meghan got married to Prince Harry and Trevor to dietitian Tracey Kurland.

Meghan's life with Trevor was very different as he was a talent agent and producer and she was a struggling actress, both trying to climb up the steep Hollywood ladder.

Trevor claims that their hectic work schedules and the distance contributed to their fading away. The biggest bombshell was that Meghan abruptly ended the marriage in 2013 and mailed her engagement and wedding rings back to Trevor.

Trevor then married an heiress worth £150million five months after the "Suits" actress married Prince Harry.

The film producer Trevor Engelson tied the knot with Tracey Kurland after a year of dating.

Meghan's ex-husband is reportedly making a comedy show based around the royal family. Trevor, partnering with Fox, will tell the story of a man who has to share custody with his ex-wife after she leaves him for a British prince.

The plot description reads, "Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder."

"Sharing custody with the British royal family in the unforgiving spotlight of London's tabloid media is next level."

The Duchess apparently forced her ex-husband to cast her in his movie in an attempt to raise her profile.

According to Andrew Morton, author of the biography, "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," the Duchess of Sussex's insistence became a source of conflict for the former couple.

Also Read: Meghan Markle's Relationship With Mother Doria Ragland: What's the Real Score?

Meghan hoped that with a producer boyfriend, she might be able to land a few roles through him, but she was disappointed to find that proved to be a washout.

Trevor was in production for a film called License to Wed starring the legendary Robin Williams, but he did not find any role for his then-girlfriend.

The bit-parts that might have suited her went out to more experienced actresses from the TV series "The Office."

"It was to become a source of conflict between the couple, Meghan becoming disappointed that Trevor didn't try harder to include her in some of his productions," Morton said.

Meghan was paying the bills by appearing as a 'briefcase girl' on the TV game show Deal or No Deal during her struggle.

When he gained more following in Hollywood, Trevor helped boost Markle's career. Meghan did appear in a couple of his films - The Candidate, and Remember Me in 2010.

When Meghan starred in the hit TV legal drama "Suits," she did not need to snag roles off the back of Trevor anymore.

Meghan's move to Toronto also put a strain on the relationship.

This information was uncovered because Morton had discussions with acquaintances of both Meghan and her former husband. The two do not keep in touch.

Related Article: Meghan Markle 'Feels Picked On' by Royal Family Over Megxit

