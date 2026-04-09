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Israel Reportedly Says 'No Ceasefire In Lebanon' Despite Negotiations Announcement, Casting Doubt On Iran Talks

Iran has tied its participation in talks to a stop of Israeli attacks in Lebanon

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Israel escalated its air raids on Hezbollah strongholds in south Lebanon, Beirut and the eastern Bekaa Valley from September 23

An Israeli official said there is "no ceasefire in Lebanon" despite the announcement of negotiations between the countries, potentially casting doubt on conversations between the U.S. and Iran to achieve a stop to hostilities in the region.

"The negotiations with the Lebanese government will begin in the coming days," an official told journalist Barak Ravid.

The remarks follow the announcement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said on Thursday the country opened direct negotiations with Lebanon as Iran threatens to not hold negotiations on the war if attacks against Hezbollah in the country continue.

"In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed yesterday to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible. The negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon. Israel appreciates the Lebanese prime minister's call today to demilitarize Beirut," Netanyahu said in a statement.

The development comes as Israel continued to escalate attacks in Lebanon. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that Ali Youssef Kharshi, secretary and nephew of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, was killed in Beirut.

Netanyahu added that, "at the same time, overnight, the IDF struck a series of terror infrastructures in southern Lebanon: crossings used to transfer thousands of weapons, rockets, and launchers, as well as weapons depots, launchers, and Hezbollah headquarters."

Ravid added in a social media publication that direct negotiations will begin next week, days after U.S. and Iranian officials are set to meet in Pakistan to discuss a stop to their own hostilities.

The speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, said in different occasions that a half to attacks in Lebanon is key to maintain the ceasefire, and won't observe it if that's not the case. The U.S. and Israel repeatedly claimed that was not the case, but Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday Israel had agreed to show restraint in Lebanon to help talks.

Originally published on IBTimes

Tags
Lebanon, Israel, United States

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