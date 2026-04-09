LA28 Olympics Ticket Prices Spark Outrage; CEO Reynolds Hoover Promises Relief

Ticket prices for the 2028 Summer Olympics are drawing strong backlash from fans, with many saying they feel shut out of attending the Games.

In response, Reynolds Hoover is defending the pricing while promising more chances for affordable tickets in the future.

The controversy began after a limited batch of $28 tickets reserved for local residents sold out within minutes.

Many fans were left frustrated, especially as most remaining tickets are priced well above $100.

According to the NY Post, premium seats can reach as high as $5,500, with an added 24% service fee, making the total even higher.

Online, residents shared concerns that attending the Olympics may be out of reach. For major events like gymnastics, swimming, and track and field, both qualifying rounds and finals are listed at around $700 or more.

Even some early soccer matches start at about $100, raising questions about how "accessible" the Games really are.

Hoover addressed the concerns directly, saying, "The average ticket price is under $200," and describing the range as reasonable.

He added, "These are the biggest games in Olympic history," explaining that pricing helps ensure the event is "fiscally responsible" and secure. Still, his message did little to calm critics who feel the costs are too high.

Olympics CEO says more $28 LA28 tickets will be released - amid backlash over staggering ticket prices https://t.co/KhN5zu2rRB pic.twitter.com/dtRJr67Taf — New York Post (@nypost) April 9, 2026

Olympic Organizers Plan New Ticket Releases

To ease concerns, Hoover said more ticket releases are planned. "You may get on the website and you're not gonna necessarily find the ticket at your price in this drop. There'll be more drops coming," he explained.

Organizers have promised at least one million tickets priced at $28, though it remains unclear how many will be available in upcoming sales, DNYUZ reported.

Another concern is the possibility of price changes. While Hoover confirmed that dynamic pricing is not being used in the current sales round, he noted it could be introduced later.

That means ticket prices may rise depending on demand, which adds to the uncertainty for buyers.

For those unable to secure tickets, organizers are offering another way to be part of the Games.

The official LA28 volunteer program allows people to support events leading up to 2028 and apply for roles during the Olympics.

Applications for Games-time volunteers are expected to open in summer 2026, with opportunities available both in and outside Los Angeles.

Originally published on vcpost.com