Anti-Latino Hate Crime Surged To Record Levels Last Year, Report Shows

Anti-Latino hate crimes surged to record levels in 2025, even as hate crimes overall declined, according to a new report.

FBI data analyzed by Axios showed that anti-Latino hate crimes rose 18 percent in 2025 to a record 1,014 incidents. The outlet detailed that its story was based on preliminary data from the agency, which publishes such reports every year.

Brian Levin, who conducted an analysis of hate crime data for the California Association of Human Relations Organizations, noted that incidents involving Latinos rose even as overall incidents of hate crime decreased by 11 percent in 2025.

"Whoever is the target of a particular sticky type of stereotype, particularly a fear-inducing one, you'll see that particular group spike," Levin told Axios.

The rise in hate crimes targeting Latinos comes during the Trump administration's continued focus on immigration enforcement, which has largely targeted members of the community. The administration has often highlighted illegal immigration from Latin America and the Caribbean and has described raids as targeting "the worst of the worst."

In some public statements, Trump has made no distinction between legal, law-abiding immigrants and the criminals the administration has said it is targeting. "The official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million people (Census), most of which are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels," Trump wrote in a Truth Social message on Thanksgiving.

"A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family. The real migrant population is much higher. This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America," the president stated.

Axios also reported that although anti-trans hate crimes declined 6 percent in 2025, the trend is still up over the last 13 years.

"The story is, yes, we had a moderate decline, but it's coming off record and near-record years," Levin told Axios.

Originally published on IBTimes