U.S. Crime & Justice

Prosecutors Subpoenas Tiger Woods' Prescription Drug Records From Florida Pharmacy Following DUI Arrest

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Tiger Woods Tiger Woods
Prosecutors seek Tiger Woods’ Florida pharmacy records after his latest DUI arrest, examining prescription drug use while noting his prior 2017 DUI case and diversion program history.

Florida prosecutors are seeking Tiger Woods' prescription drug records from a Palm Beach pharmacy as part of their investigation into his recent DUI arrest in Martin County. The subpoena, announced Tuesday, covers prescription medication records on file at Lewis Pharmacy from Jan. 1 through the end of last month.

Authorities want records showing when each prescription was filled, how many pills were dispensed, the dosage amounts, and any special instructions that came with the medication, including warnings about driving while taking it. The request is part of the case tied to Woods' arrest after a crash in Florida.

Woods, 50, was arrested after a vehicle collision in Florida and later pleaded not guilty to DUI charges. An arrest report said officers observed bloodshot eyes and extremely dilated pupils, and that two hydrocodone pills were found in his pants pocket, according to ABC News.

Woods has faced a DUI case before. In May 2017, police in Jupiter, Florida, found him asleep behind the wheel of a stopped car with the engine running, and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers said he showed signs of impairment.

Woods said the episode was caused by an unexpected reaction to prescription medications, and a later toxicology report found several drugs in his system, including painkillers, Xanax, Ambien, and THC.

That 2017 case ended without a trial. Woods entered Palm Beach County's first-time DUI diversion program, which required probation, a fine, DUI school, and community service, and he later pleaded guilty to reckless driving in October 2017. Prosecutors said he had already completed some of the program's requirements before the case was resolved, ESPN reported.

The subpoena was filed in the 19th Judicial Circuit and would reach records from Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach, according to court documents cited by prosecutors and reported by multiple outlets. Any objections to the subpoena must be filed with the State Attorney's Office within 10 days.

Woods' attorney, Doug Duncan, and Lewis Pharmacy did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The crash occurred on a beachside residential road on Jupiter Island with a 30 mph speed limit, and prosecutors have also pointed to the vehicle's reported high speed before impact.

Woods agreed to a breath test that did not show signs of alcohol, but he refused a urine test, according to the arrest report, as per CBS News.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Arrest, Dui, Subpoena, Tiger woods
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