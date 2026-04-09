Josh D'Amaro Kicks Off Disney Leadership With Workforce Reductions Affecting 1,000 Employees

The Walt Disney Company is planning to lay off up to 1,000 employees in the coming months, marking the first major workforce reduction since Josh D'Amaro officially stepped into the role of chief executive.

The move signals a shift in leadership as the company looks to streamline operations and reduce costs.

The layoffs are expected to affect several departments, with many cuts tied to Disney's marketing division.

This follows a recent restructuring effort aimed at combining marketing work across film, television, and streaming platforms.

The company had earlier promoted Asad Ayaz to Chief Marketing and Brand Officer to oversee this consolidation and reduce duplicate roles, Deadline reported.

Disney has not publicly commented on the planned job cuts. However, the reductions come at a time when many media companies are tightening budgets due to economic uncertainty, including rising global costs and shifting market conditions.

Disney To Lay Off Up To 1,000 Employees In First Cuts Under New CEO Josh D'Amaro https://t.co/J1MtARebVy — Deadline (@DEADLINE) April 9, 2026

Past Disney Layoffs Saved $7.5 Billion

As of its latest fiscal year, Disney employed more than 230,000 people worldwide, with a large portion working part-time in its theme parks.

The planned layoffs represent a small percentage of its total workforce but still impact a significant number of employees across the company.

This is not the first time Disney has made major job cuts in recent years. Under former CEO Bob Iger, the company eliminated around 8,000 positions between 2023 and 2025.

Those cuts were part of a broader effort to save $7.5 billion, which exceeded initial expectations.

More recently, Disney carried out another round of layoffs in June, cutting several hundred jobs across its entertainment divisions.

Those reductions affected teams in marketing, television publicity, casting, development, and corporate finance. It was the fourth and largest round of layoffs within a 10-month period focused on Disney's television operations.

According to Variety, D'Amaro, who officially became CEO on March 18 after being appointed in early February, has a long history with the company.

He began working at Disney in 1998 and held leadership roles across parks, consumer products, and global operations.

Originally published on vcpost.com