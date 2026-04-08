Tech

YouTube Shorts 'AI Avatars' Easily Adds Your Face, Voice to Videos via Live Selfie

Take a selfie of yourself and appear on YouTube Shorts videos.

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YouTube's take on "AI avatars" is now available as users may now easily add their face and voice to videos when creating in Shorts, making it possible to star on the vertical videos without having to appear physically.

YouTube Shorts AI Avatars Get Face and Voice

YouTube's support page shared a new message to users that its avatar feature on YouTube is now available for users to try out, with the platform's creation tool able to generate faces and voices on videos.

This means that users may now create avatars featuring their likeness, making it easier to fully capture oneself to be placed in AI-generated videos.

According to 9to5Google, the feature was previously introduced earlier this year, but Google only gave YouTubers a chance to capture their faces and be used in the AI avatar generation.

Now, the avatar can sound the users themselves after capturing their voices for the feature, and then have it make sounds or have dialogue to complete the AI-generated video users are trying to produce via Shorts.

Capture a Live Selfie, Create Your AI Avatar

As revealed earlier this year, this YouTube Shorts feature is now available to generate the full package of face and voice AI avatars of one's features, and users only need to capture a "live selfie" of themselves to get started.

YouTube explains that this live selfie will require users to record themselves, face and voice included, by reading a few lines that the app requires them to. The creation process is available right on the YouTube app and the YouTube Create platform.

This AI avatar clip can only generate eight-second clips at a time, but users may ask the platform to create multiple videos to be used alongside each other should users need it.

According to Google, safety and security are the number one priority here as only the user can create their avatars shared with YouTube, and these recorded clips will be deleted automatically after three years. All AI avatar clips will have digital labels and watermarks.

Originally published on Tech Times

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