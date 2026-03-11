Sports

Bam Adebayo Explodes With 83 Points, Surpassing Kobe Bryant's 2006 Record

Of all people who can score 80+ points, most fans couldn't believe that Adebayo can pull it off.

By

Bam Adebayo is undeniably a force to reckon with in the court, but fans do not regard him as the first option for the Miami Heat. It's either Tyler Herro or Norman Powell in usual discussions. However, that changed when the big man dropped 83 points, the most markers of his lifetime.

On Tuesday night, Adebayo made history as he led the Heat past the Washington Wizards. His record marked the second-highest single-game scoring performance in NBA history.

Surpassing Kobe Bryant

NBA Trade Rumors: Can Bam Adebayo Fit With Wembanyama-Fox Duo

According to ESPN, Adebayo eclipsed Kobe Bryant's iconic 81-point game from January 22, 2006, claiming sole ownership of the second-place scoring record. His display of dominance highlighted his efficiency, skill, and versatility on the court.

As for fans, some of them have already made memes of Bam holding the iconic paper from Wilt Chamberlain's days, when he scored 100 points in a single game.

Record-Breaking Shooting

The center went 7-for-22 from three-point range and 36-for-43 from the free-throw line, setting multiple NBA records, including:

  • Most free throws made in a game (36)
  • Most free-throw attempts in a game (43)
  • First player to attempt 30+ free throws and 20+ three-pointers in a single contest

Even with the Wizards' defense focused on stopping him, using triple-teams and fouling his teammates, Adebayo found creative ways to score, including drawing fouls in transition, Hoops Rumors wrote. He was subbed out after hitting 83 points, having already secured the milestone he didn't think he could achieve:

Coach Praises Leadership

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra lauded Adebayo's poise and decision-making.

"I didn't even dare think about taking him out," Spoelstra said, noting how effortlessly Adebayo executed the team's strategy while chasing history.

While Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game on March 2, 1962, remains the all-time best record, Adebayo's 83-point performance makes him one of the modern era's most prolific scorers, showcasing a night of basketball that fans will remember for decades.

This performance has quickly become one of the most talked-about moments in recent NBA history. Anywhere you scroll, whether it's on Reddit, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, or X, Bam's name is everywhere. His scoring record is just unbelievable in all regards.

