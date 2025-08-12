U.S.

Council Of Europe Cautions On Weapon Sales To Israel

By AFP news
The Council of Europe has 46 members
The Council of Europe has 46 members AFP

The Council of Europe urged its member states on Tuesday to halt deliveries of weapons to Israel if they could be used for human rights violations.

Michael O'Flaherty, the Council's commissioner for human rights, said member states should do "their utmost to prevent and address violations of international human rights" in the conflict.

"This includes applying existing legal standards to ensure that arms transfers are not authorised where there is a risk that they may be used to commit human rights violations," he said, in a statement.

Related

It was also "essential to intensify efforts to provide relief to those affected by the conflict, by supporting efforts to ensure unhindered access for humanitarian assistance and by pressing for the immediate release of hostages", O'Flaherty said.

The call by the Council -- a human rights organisation representing 46 states -- comes shortly after Germany said it would halt delivery to Israel of some weapons that could be used in Gaza as part of Israeli plans to take control of Gaza City.

O'Flaherty said the Council had taken note of this and other government initiatives, and also of contributions by some national human rights structures in raising awareness.

"However, more needs to be done, and quickly," he said.

Several world leaders have condemned Israel's decision to widen the Gaza war.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the plan to target the remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza was "the best way to end the war".

Tags
Gaza, Israel, Human, Rights, Violations
Most Read
vladimir putin with parents

New Book Reveals Horrifying Reason Putin's Father Married His Mum – And Why She Has a Glass Eye

Gov. Newsom Suggests Retaliation if GOP Redistricts Texas in Special Session: 'Two Can Play That Game'
Gavin Newsom Urges Trump And Republicans To Drop Redistricting Push: 'Risking The Destabilization Of Our Democracy'
US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference to discuss crime in Washington
Trump Deploys National Guard To Tackle Washington Crime
Trump vs Newsom_06092025_1
California Governor Gavin Newsom & Political Figures Blast Trump's National Guard Plan in Washington D.C.: 'This is What Dictators Do'
Anas al-Sharif was a prominent correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic thanks to his war reporting from northern Gaza
Mourners Gather In Gaza For Funeral Of Al Jazeera Staff Killed By Israel
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice