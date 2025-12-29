NBA Trade Rumors: Are Hawks Finally Desperate to Trade Zaccharie Risacher?

The Atlanta Hawks are unraveling at the worst possible moment. After losing six straight games and 10 of their last 12 overall, Atlanta has limped through December with a brutal 2–10 record. The most recent game left the team scrambling. No Trae Young due to injury, and no Jalen Johnson and Kristaps Porzingis due to illness.

With that, the organization hopes that its 2025 No. 1 overall pick will step up to the challenge. At this point, the development of the young player appears to be stagnant.

Zaccharie Risacher's Development Hits a Wall

One of the most concerning developments has been the stalled progress of French forward Zaccharie Risacher. After a respectable rookie season that suggested long-term upside, expectations were high heading into Year 2. Instead, Risacher appears to have plateaued.

According to Sports Illustrated, Risacher is averaging 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 46% from the field, 33% from three, and 68% at the free-throw line. More troubling than the numbers is his role: Risacher often struggles to crack 20 minutes per night, a clear sign that the coaching staff's confidence may be slipping.

Are the Hawks Chasing Anthony Davis?

With losses mounting, Atlanta has reportedly become one of the league's most aggressive teams ahead of the trade deadline. Much of the speculation centers on a potential blockbuster pursuit of Mavericks star Luka Doncic, not Anthony Davis.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Hawks could be open to including Risacher in the right deal, an eye-opening possibility given that he was drafted just 18 months ago.

Stein notes that Atlanta could theoretically build a package around Risacher and expiring contracts such as Kristaps Porziņģis and Luke Kennard. What remains unclear is how much draft capital the Hawks are willing or able to attach to such an offer.

Untouchables and the Trae Young Question

While Risacher's name has surfaced in trade discussions, other assets appear firmly off the table. Jalen Johnson and Atlanta's 2026 unprotected first-round pick are widely viewed as untouchable, complicating negotiations and narrowing the Hawks' options.

Trae Young's future only adds to the uncertainty. Young holds a $49 million player option for the 2026–27 season, and league sources believe Atlanta is more open to exploring a trade than at any point in the past. However, acquiring Davis without moving Young could create serious financial strain. Davis is owed $58.5 million next season and is expected to pursue an extension in August, raising long-term payroll concerns.

Is It Too Soon to Move On?

Atlanta could still give Risacher more time. The current match against the Oklahoma City Thunder will be the litmus test for the young gun. Risacher needs to prove that he's worth the contract that the Hawks give him.

The next few weeks will be critical to determine his role on the team.

