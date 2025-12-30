Over 2,800 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled for Possible E. coli Exposure

Idaho-based Mountain West Food Group, LLC, has issued a recall of more than 2,800 pounds of raw ground beef after routine testing detected potential contamination with E. coli O26, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Saturday, Dec. 27.

The recalled products are labeled "Forward Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef" in 16-ounce vacuum-sealed packages.

According to FoxBusiness, they were produced on Dec. 16, 2025, and carry a use-by or freeze-by date of Jan. 13, 2026, along with "EST 2083" printed on the packaging.

The beef was shipped to distributors across California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Pennsylvania, and Washington for further distribution to retail locations.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products, but the agency warns that E. coli O26, a Shiga toxin-producing strain, can cause severe symptoms.

These include stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, bloody stools or urine, fever, and dehydration.

ALERT | Check Your Fridge 🚨

Mountain West Food Group is recalling nearly 3,000 pounds of ground beef across six states due to possible E. coli contamination. Stay safe with Citizen. pic.twitter.com/Gx8XqIFrfb — Citizen (@CitizenApp) December 29, 2025

E. coli Recall: FSIS Stresses Safe Cooking to 160°F

In rare cases, the infection can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a serious condition that may cause kidney failure, particularly in young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

"People can become ill from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli 28 days (average 34 days) after exposure to the organism," FSIS noted.

Anyone who experiences severe symptoms is advised to seek immediate medical attention.

The recall stems from a routine FSIS sampling test that detected the presence of the harmful bacteria.

FSIS and Mountain West Food Group are urging consumers who purchased the beef not to eat it. Products should either be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

To ensure safety, FSIS emphasizes proper cooking of ground beef to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, as this is the only way to reliably kill harmful bacteria, People reported.

Consumers are also advised to practice safe food handling when preparing meat.

"Although there have been no confirmed illnesses, the FSIS is concerned that some recalled products may already be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers," the agency said.

