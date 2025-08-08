Trump And Netanyahu Phone Call 'Devolved Into Shouting' Over Gaza Humanitarian Situation: Report

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly had a phone call that "devolved into shouting" over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to a new report.

NBC News detailed that the incident took place in late July after Trump rejected a claim by Netanyahu, who said "there is no policy of starvation and no starvation in Gaza."

Asked about it during a trip to Scotland, Trump said he had seen images of children looking "very hungry," adding that there is "real starvation" in the enclave and "you can't fake that."

The statement reportedly enraged Netanyahu, who demanded a phone call with Trump, something that happened a few hours later.

The outlet said Netanyahu argued that allegations of starvation were fabricated by Hamas, but Trump interrupted him and began yelling, saying he didn't want to hear that starvation was fake and had aides who had shown him proof.

A U.S. official described the call as a "direct, mostly one-way conversation about the status of humanitarian aid," where Trump "was doing most of the talking."

Tensions apparently calmed after a trip by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff to Israel. He visited Gaza with U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, and both have defended both the work of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and Israel.

Trump has also seemingly given Netanyahu a green light to occupy Gaza, saying this week the decision was up to the country. On Friday, Netanyahu confirmed the army will move to capture Gaza, saying "we are going to free Gaza from Hamas."

We are not going to occupy Gaza - we are going to free Gaza from Hamas.



Gaza will be demilitarized, and a peaceful civilian administration will be established, one that is not the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas, and not any other terrorist organization.



This will help free… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) August 8, 2025

"Gaza will be demilitarized, and a peaceful civilian administration will be established, one that is not the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas, and not any other terrorist organization. This will help free our hostages and ensure Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future," he added.

It is not yet clear what the strategy will look like, but according to Israeli outlet Channel 12 reporter Amit Segal, it will begin with the evacuation of Gaza City, where almost 1 million people leave.

Segal detailed that the evacuation notice for Gaza City will lead to weeks of preparations where there won't be any fighting to allow for the building of infrastructure. The Israeli Defense Forces are reportedly giving Gazans until October 7 (the second anniversary of Hamas' attack) to clear the area before moving in.

Originally published on Latin Times