Some Republicans Are Questioning Israel's Decision To Occupy Gaza City

Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel will "free Gaza from Hamas"

By
Gaza
Image of Gaza

Some Republicans are questioning the viability of Israel's intended occupation of Gaza, as lawmakers warn about logistical issues and the need to be aware of the country's increasing international isolation.

Speaking to Axios, Rep. Tim Burchett, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee overseeing the Middle East said he would "like to know" who is going to run Gaza after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel doesn't intend to.

Ryan Zinke, another member of the subcommittee, said "occupation for security also comes with the responsibility of providing humanitarian assistance and creating an economic future."

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has also reportedly drawn criticism from President Donald Trump, who recently had a phone call with Netanyahu that "devolved into shouting" over the matter, according to a recent report.

NBC News detailed that the incident took place in late July after Trump rejected a claim by Netanyahu, who said "there is no policy of starvation and no starvation in Gaza."

Related

Asked about it during a trip to Scotland, Trump said he had seen images of children looking "very hungry," adding that there is "real starvation" in the enclave and "you can't fake that."

The statement reportedly enraged Netanyahu, who demanded a phone call with Trump, something that happened a few hours later.

The outlet said Netanyahu argued that allegations of starvation were fabricated by Hamas, but Trump interrupted him and began yelling, saying he didn't want to hear that starvation was fake and had aides who had shown him proof.

A U.S. official described the call as a "direct, mostly one-way conversation about the status of humanitarian aid," where Trump "was doing most of the talking."

Tensions apparently calmed after a trip by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff to Israel. He visited Gaza with U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, and both have defended both the work of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and Israel.

Moreover, Trump has also seemingly given Netanyahu a green light to occupy Gaza, saying this week the decision was up to the country. On Friday, Netanyahu confirmed the army will move to capture Gaza, saying "we are going to free Gaza from Hamas."

"Gaza will be demilitarized, and a peaceful civilian administration will be established, one that is not the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas, and not any other terrorist organization. This will help free our hostages and ensure Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future," he added.

Originally published on Latin Times

Republicans, Israel, Gaza

