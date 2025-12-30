Business

Struggling Lululemon Faces Proxy Battle as Founder Pushes for Board Overhaul

By
Lululemon Reports Positive Sales Growth
Canada's Competition Bureau is investigating Lululemon for potential greenwashing, following allegations of misleading environmental claims.

Lululemon Athletica is in the midst of a leadership shake-up as founder Chip Wilson launches a proxy fight to revamp the company's board amid falling sales and stiff competition.

The yoga apparel retailer has been searching for a new CEO following Calvin McDonald's announcement that he will step down in January.

Wilson, Lululemon's second-largest shareholder with a 9% stake, has been a vocal critic of the board, calling it "complacent" in the face of declining North American sales, NY Post reported.

On Monday, he nominated three new directors—former On Running co-CEO Marc Maurer, ex-ESPN chief marketing officer Laura Gentile, and former Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg—to strengthen the board's product expertise and guide the CEO search.

"The recent CEO change announcement was the third total failure of board oversight with no clear succession plan in place," Wilson said in a statement.

"Shareholders have no faith that this board can select and support the next CEO without input from a board with stronger product experience."

A spokesperson for Lululemon confirmed the company will evaluate Wilson's nominees "in due course in accordance with the Board's governance process."

Previously, Wilson declined to provide nominee names when asked by Lululemon to avoid a "costly and distracting proxy fight."

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management is also pressing for change, holding a $1 billion stake in the Vancouver-based company. Elliott has proposed former Ralph Lauren executive Jane Nielsen for the CEO role.

A source familiar with Wilson's thinking said he is not coordinating with Elliott but acknowledged that their campaigns do not interfere with each other.

Lululemon Founder Launches Proxy Fight

Lululemon has struggled this year with fashion missteps and increased competition from brands such as Alo Yoga and Vuori.

The company discounted more merchandise than ever in its 27-year history, including bright-colored leggings that landed on clearance racks, according to analysts.

According to CNBC, shares have shed nearly half their value in 2025, though they rose about 1% on Monday after news of Wilson's proxy fight.

Wilson emphasized that his campaign is not about himself but about restoring "genuine creative leadership" to the company. He did not seek a seat on the board, saying the focus should be on strengthening the brand.

This is not Wilson's first push for board changes. After founding Lululemon in 1998, he left daily operations in 2012 and stepped down as chairman in 2013 following a recall of see-through yoga pants.

He resigned from the board in 2015 after disagreements over strategy but later sold part of his stake to Advent International while securing additional board positions.

Originally published on vcpost.com

© 2025 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Investigative report exposes Minnesota’s billion-dollar fraud scandal, highlighting alleged misuse

Minnesota Rocked by Claims of $8B Fraud as Shocking Investigation Sparks Calls for Accountability

JFK Airport
JFK And Newark Alerts: Major New York Airports Paralysed By Severe Winter Weather
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Criticises Zohran Mamdani's Appointed FDNY Chief, Says 'People Will Die Because of This'
Andrew Heaney Announces Retirement After 12-Year MLB Career
Andrew Heaney Announces Retirement After 12-Year MLB Career
Rep. Ilhan Omar and Tim Mynett
Ilhan Omar's Husband Removes Obama Officials From $30M Firm as Wealth Questions Mount
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice