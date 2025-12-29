MLB Trade Rumors: Seattle Mariners Draw Firm Line in Trade Talks as Brendan Donovan Rumors Heat Up

The Seattle Mariners are still searching for a final roster upgrade before Opening Day, but new reporting makes one thing clear: the front office has no intention of weakening its greatest strength to get it done.

According to rumors, the Mariners are actively pursuing St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan, yet they are adamant about keeping their established major league rotation intact.

Mariners Refuse to Trade Established Starting Pitchers

Seattle Times' Ryan Divish reports that Seattle would consider including top pitching prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje in a potential package for Donovan. However, the Mariners have firmly shut the door on trading any proven big league starters. That distinction is critical.

Donovan fits Seattle's needs perfectly: he's an MLB-ready hitter, offers defensive versatility across the infield and outfield, and comes with multiple years of team control. Still, Seattle's unwillingness to part with frontline pitching explains why talks remain exploratory rather than finalized.

Is Seattle Protecting Its Rotation at All Costs?

On the surface, swapping a starting pitcher for offensive help can be a logical move. In reality, the Mariners' rotation depth tells a more complicated story.

In 2025, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and Bryan Woo all made at least 23 starts, according to MLBTR. Only Castillo managed that workload without spending time on the injured list. Bryce Miller missed over half the season with elbow inflammation, exposing how quickly pitching depth can thin out.

Behind the core, questions remain. Emerson Hancock owns a career 4.81 ERA across 162 MLB innings, while rookie Logan Evans posted a 4.32 ERA in limited action with modest strikeout numbers. Trading from the front of the rotation would force Seattle to rely heavily on these uncertain options during the inevitable grind of summer.

Brendan Donovan Trade Could Be More Prospect-Driven

If Seattle continues to draw a hard line against moving MLB starters, any Donovan deal becomes more prospect driven. That can work for the Mariners, who have earned league-wide respect for developing pitching talent, but it requires St. Louis to accept younger arms instead of immediate rotation help.

Market dynamics complicate matters further. Donovan has attracted interest from multiple teams, keeping his price high. Reports have linked both Seattle and San Francisco as leading contenders, which could drag negotiations into late winter.

The Bigger Trade Market Picture for Seattle

Seattle's stance also impacts other rumored targets. Arizona's Ketel Marte, another name floated this offseason, would require pitching in return—something the Mariners appear unwilling to offer.

