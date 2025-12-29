Sports

MLB Trade Rumors: Seattle Mariners Draw Firm Line in Trade Talks as Brendan Donovan Rumors Heat Up

Are Mariners refusing to sacrifice their rotation with this setup?

By

The Seattle Mariners are still searching for a final roster upgrade before Opening Day, but new reporting makes one thing clear: the front office has no intention of weakening its greatest strength to get it done.

According to rumors, the Mariners are actively pursuing St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan, yet they are adamant about keeping their established major league rotation intact.

Mariners Refuse to Trade Established Starting Pitchers

MLB Trade Rumors: Seattle Mariners Draw Firm Line in Trade MLB Trade Rumors: Seattle Mariners Draw Firm Line in Trade

Seattle Times' Ryan Divish reports that Seattle would consider including top pitching prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje in a potential package for Donovan. However, the Mariners have firmly shut the door on trading any proven big league starters. That distinction is critical.

Donovan fits Seattle's needs perfectly: he's an MLB-ready hitter, offers defensive versatility across the infield and outfield, and comes with multiple years of team control. Still, Seattle's unwillingness to part with frontline pitching explains why talks remain exploratory rather than finalized.

Is Seattle Protecting Its Rotation at All Costs?

On the surface, swapping a starting pitcher for offensive help can be a logical move. In reality, the Mariners' rotation depth tells a more complicated story.

In 2025, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and Bryan Woo all made at least 23 starts, according to MLBTR. Only Castillo managed that workload without spending time on the injured list. Bryce Miller missed over half the season with elbow inflammation, exposing how quickly pitching depth can thin out.

Behind the core, questions remain. Emerson Hancock owns a career 4.81 ERA across 162 MLB innings, while rookie Logan Evans posted a 4.32 ERA in limited action with modest strikeout numbers. Trading from the front of the rotation would force Seattle to rely heavily on these uncertain options during the inevitable grind of summer.

Brendan Donovan Trade Could Be More Prospect-Driven

If Seattle continues to draw a hard line against moving MLB starters, any Donovan deal becomes more prospect driven. That can work for the Mariners, who have earned league-wide respect for developing pitching talent, but it requires St. Louis to accept younger arms instead of immediate rotation help.

Market dynamics complicate matters further. Donovan has attracted interest from multiple teams, keeping his price high. Reports have linked both Seattle and San Francisco as leading contenders, which could drag negotiations into late winter.

The Bigger Trade Market Picture for Seattle

Seattle's stance also impacts other rumored targets. Arizona's Ketel Marte, another name floated this offseason, would require pitching in return—something the Mariners appear unwilling to offer.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Seattle mariners, Mlb trade rumors
© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Investigative report exposes Minnesota’s billion-dollar fraud scandal, highlighting alleged misuse

Minnesota Rocked by Claims of $8B Fraud as Shocking Investigation Sparks Calls for Accountability

JFK Airport
JFK And Newark Alerts: Major New York Airports Paralysed By Severe Winter Weather
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Criticises Zohran Mamdani's Appointed FDNY Chief, Says 'People Will Die Because of This'
Andrew Heaney Announces Retirement After 12-Year MLB Career
Andrew Heaney Announces Retirement After 12-Year MLB Career
Rep. Ilhan Omar and Tim Mynett
Ilhan Omar's Husband Removes Obama Officials From $30M Firm as Wealth Questions Mount
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice