Republicans push to impeach Biden with 'overwhelming evidence' is doomed to fail

House Republicans released a report on Monday calling for the impeachment of President Joe Biden for "treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors" in a political stunt doomed for failure as the Democratic National Convention gets underway in Chicago.

The report was issued by the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means committees.

It claims that there is "overwhelming" evidence that Biden has taken part in a conspiracy to monetize the office of the presidency to enrich his family by receiving tens of millions of dollars from foreign interests.

Many of the allegations are linked to the president's son, Hunter Biden, and his business dealings. Joe Biden had repeatedly denied having any involvement in his son's businesses.

The nearly 300-page report comes after months of hearings by Republican-lead committees in Congress.

The impeachment effort is likely to go nowhere. Republicans have fallen short several times in finding enough votes to impeach Biden.

They have not been able to even get all of their own party to support the effort and no Democrats have crossed the aisle to support impeachment.

There was no so-called smoking gun in Monday's report, Politico noted, but Republican investigators claim they don't need to show evidence of a crime to bring impeachment.

The lack of clear evidence is likely to keep some moderate Republicans from supporting any impeachment effort moving forward.

With President Biden declining to seek reelection, many Republicans prefer to take aim at Vice President Kamala Harris, the Associated Press reported, noting that some probes of her are now getting underway.