Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Former first lady Michelle Obama will address the Democratic National Convention in her native Chicago on Tuesday, according to several media reports.

She'll join an all-star line-up of Democratic Party stars that night, including her husband and former President Barack Obama, to rally support for Vice President Kamala Harris in her race for the White House.

The theme for the night will be "A Bold Vision for America's Future," USA Today reported.

Polls consistently rank the former first lady as one of the most popular figures in American politics.

Earlier this year she shared that she was "terrified" by the prospect of former President Donald Trump returning to power.

President Biden will deliver remarks on Monday, along with convention host, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also slated to address the audience that evening, and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, is speaking on Wednesday, ahead of Tim Walz's vice presidential nomination acceptance speech.

Harris will formally accept her party's nomination on Thursday.