Supporters, protesters converge on Chicago as Democratic National Convention kicks off

The Democratic National Convention is kicking off Monday in Chicago with a fresh ticket, an overwhelming mass of enthusiastic supporters and thousands of protesters.

President Joe Biden is speaking Monday night in the keynote address to praise his vice president as he officially passes the presidential nominee torch to Kamala Harris following tumultuous months leading to his decision to step aside.

"History is in your hands. The power's in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands," Biden said when he gave up the race just weeks ago.

In the sudden about-face Harris has met a surprisingly reenergized world of voters with electrifying rallies and positive polls. The latest survey numbers show her with a narrow lead nationwide over former President Donald Trump, and that four key Sunbelt states — Arizona, North Carolina Georgia, Nevada, are back in play for the Democrats.

Thousands of activists protesting America's role in the war on Gaza and other key issues are expected to hit the streets, triggering fears of a repeat of the violence surrounding the Democratic National convention in Chicago in 1968.

An initial Free Palestine protest filled a downtown street on Sunday.

Some 200 groups are planning at least six protests, including major demonstrations the first and final day.

Many organizers are insisting these protests will be different from the last time in Chicago.

"I don't think the anticipation is that there's going to be tension," Hatem Abudayyeh, national chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network and a spokesperson for the Coalition to March on the DNC, told The Hill. "I think the anticipation is that we're going to do something historic."

Democrats already did some protesting of their own trolling Donald Trump.

They projected messages onto Trump's high rise in Chicago such as "Project 2025 HQ," referring to the controversial hard right plan for a Trump government concocted by the conservative Heritage Foundation that the former president claims he knows nothing about.

The also posted on the building "Trump-Vance 'weird as hell,'" "Harris Walz fighting for you"

LOVE THIS!!! The DNC is projecting “Project 2025 HQ” on Trump’s building in Chicago the night before the convention. This is too good! Trump will be furious! pic.twitter.com/m0jIYT9Nz7 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 19, 2024

The DNC confirmed it was responsible for the stunt. A spokesperson told the Daily Beast: Trump's a "grifter and nothing we said wasn't the truth!"

Party operatives booked a room across the street from the Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago to display the slogans with a high-powered projector, Rolling Stone reported.

First Lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are also addressing the convention Monday night.

Michelle and Barack Obama are slated to speak Tuesday night, along with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg hit the podium Wednesday before vice presidential nominee Tim Walz delivers his acceptance speech.

Harris accepts her party's presidential nomination on Thursday.

Convention programming will be held from 6:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.