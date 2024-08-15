Biden, Harris tout drug price cuts in first joint appearance since 2024 race shift

At their first joint appearance since President Biden withdrew from the 2024 race, he and Vice President Kamala Harris received enthusiastic cheers during an event focused on lowering prescription drug prices. The gathering, held at Prince George's County Community College in Maryland, highlighted their administration's efforts to negotiate reduced costs for key Medicare medications, a move that aims to save enrollees $1.5 billion annually by 2026.

The event showcased the partnership between Biden and Harris, with the president praising Harris as a key player in their shared achievements. According to NBC News, the event also marked a significant moment as both leaders reflected on their collaboration while transitioning into the next phase of Harris's campaign.

During the event, Harris commended Biden's work in securing more affordable health care, emphasizing how his leadership has impacted millions of Americans. The audience chanted "Thank you, Joe!" as Harris acknowledged the president's contributions to healthcare reform. Biden, in return, lauded Harris's leadership, predicting she would be an exceptional president.

In an agreement announced earlier that day, the Department of Health and Human Services secured a deal to lower costs on 10 frequently prescribed medications under Medicare, marking a milestone in their broader efforts to tackle high drug prices. Biden stressed the importance of continuing to challenge large pharmaceutical companies, vowing to maintain pressure and protect American consumers.

This appearance comes as Harris gears up to reveal her own economic platform in North Carolina, with a focus on addressing rising costs for everyday Americans. As reported by ABC News, Harris's campaign is expected to propose a federal ban on corporate price-gouging in the food and grocery sectors, further highlighting the administration's commitment to consumer protection.