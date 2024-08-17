Politics

U.S. Politics

Who's crying? Lincoln Project mocks 'little baby' Trump after campaign cease-and-desist notices over 'mean' ad

Donald Trump is 'never gonna sue,' taunts Lincoln Project podcast host after scathing group ad blasts his bumbling campaign advisers

By Mary Papenfuss @blatherat
Donald Trump
Former president isn't happy about latest ad by anti-Trumper group The Lincoln Project. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The anti-Trumper Lincoln Project is mocking the former president and his campaign for its cease-and-desist letters to stop running an ad critical of Donald Trump's advisers.

The ad, "Failures," running on Fox News, attacks key campaign aides Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles for "getting it wrong" in so many things this campaign — like pushing for JD Vance to be Trump's running mate. "You know he's terrible," the ad notes, later calling him "kookier than even Sarah Palin."

After receiving the cease-and-desist warnings, The Lincoln Project, a group of moderate conservatives and one-time Republicans, issued a statement Friday calling the pair "losers" who "can't stand to be laughed at or mocked."

Lincoln Project spokesman and group podcast host Rick Wilson mocked "poor little baby" Donald Trump who thinks "our ads were too mean."

Wilson pointed out that Trump has threatened to sue the Lincoln Project a number of times, but didn't follow through.

"You're never going to sue us," he taunted in a call out to the former president on the group's podcast "The Elephant in the Room" — then scoffed at Trump and Republicans' hypocritical push for "free speech."

Wilson gleefully boast to Trump: "We're in your head."

Like Wilson, Trump was apparently not completely impressed with his team because his former 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was named "chairman" of the current operation on Friday. It was one of a number of personnel changes on the campaign team in the face of the apparent surge by Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz.

"Let Trump be Trump," said Lewandowski in what currently appears to be the less popular strategy after the new appointment, adding that he was "excited" to step up.

Read more
Tags
Donald Trump, Presidential campaign
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics