Who's crying? Lincoln Project mocks 'little baby' Trump after campaign cease-and-desist notices over 'mean' ad

The anti-Trumper Lincoln Project is mocking the former president and his campaign for its cease-and-desist letters to stop running an ad critical of Donald Trump's advisers.

The ad, "Failures," running on Fox News, attacks key campaign aides Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles for "getting it wrong" in so many things this campaign — like pushing for JD Vance to be Trump's running mate. "You know he's terrible," the ad notes, later calling him "kookier than even Sarah Palin."

After receiving the cease-and-desist warnings, The Lincoln Project, a group of moderate conservatives and one-time Republicans, issued a statement Friday calling the pair "losers" who "can't stand to be laughed at or mocked."

Trump hated this ad so much he's demanding we pull it down: pic.twitter.com/Qem9fOgZdT — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 17, 2024

Lincoln Project spokesman and group podcast host Rick Wilson mocked "poor little baby" Donald Trump who thinks "our ads were too mean."

Wilson pointed out that Trump has threatened to sue the Lincoln Project a number of times, but didn't follow through.

"You're never going to sue us," he taunted in a call out to the former president on the group's podcast "The Elephant in the Room" — then scoffed at Trump and Republicans' hypocritical push for "free speech."

Wilson gleefully boast to Trump: "We're in your head."

Like Wilson, Trump was apparently not completely impressed with his team because his former 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was named "chairman" of the current operation on Friday. It was one of a number of personnel changes on the campaign team in the face of the apparent surge by Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz.

"Let Trump be Trump," said Lewandowski in what currently appears to be the less popular strategy after the new appointment, adding that he was "excited" to step up.