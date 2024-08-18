Harris' Time magazine cover is eating Trump alive: 'I'm better looking than her!'

Donald Trump can't keep Kamala Harris' new Time magazine cover out of his head.

"I am much better looking than her," Trump told supporters at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania Saturday ngiht. "I'm a better-looking person than Kamala," he repeated in case someone missed the boast the first time.

He indicated that the magazine couldn't find a becoming photo of his rival, so editors resorted to a drawing that tried to make her look like "Sofia Loren" or "Elizabeth Taylor."

"Time Magazine doesn't have a picture of her," Trump said.

"They have this unbelievable artist drawing her," he said. "They took a lot of pictures that didn't work out so they hired a sketch artist."

Trump has come under fire even from Republicans for basing his campaign on personal attacks rather than policy.

Trump melts down over Kamala Harris being on the cover of TIME Magazine: “I’m much better looking than her. I’m a better looking person” pic.twitter.com/2gGJQ3D5EH — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 17, 2024

He was supposed to focus on economic policy Saturday but spent time attacking Harris, President Joe Biden, Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, and French President Emmanuel Macron, whose accent he mocked. He even made fun of the names of the journalists who moderated his debate with Biden.

He also falsely called two boxers in the Olympics "men." Both women were born biologically female and have always competed as women, Olympics officials have said.

Both Imane Khelif of Algeria and Li Yu-ting of Taiwan a single time failed a murky gender eligibility test last year by the International Boxing Association, which is banned by the Olympics.

Trump falsely claimed the boxers "had transitioned."

Trump was also clearly miffed at criticism that his speeches ramble and seldom get to a clear point.

"They will say he's rambling. I don't ramble. I'm a really smart guy. I don't ramble," he insisted.

As for economics, Trump attacked Harris' plan to limit secretive price-gouging by corporations amid inflation and ripped her as "anti-fracking."

Trump vowed to come up with an unspecified plan to drive down prices somehow in a "capitalist way, not in a communist way."

The Harris campaign called the performance "another rally, same old show."

Trump "can't sell his dangerous Project 2025 agenda to raise taxes on working families by $3,900, terminate the Affordable Care Act, and rip away our freedoms, so he resorts to lies, name-calling, and confused rants," said campaign spokesperson Joseph Costello.