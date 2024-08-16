Politics

U.S. Politics

Harris debuts economic plan for middle America while accusing Trump of 'fighting for billionaires'

Harris plans tax breaks for working Americans, new housing, Social Security protection

By Mary Papenfuss @blatherat
Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris bashes Donald Trump as a fighter for billionaires as she unveils economic plan in North Carolina. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris bashed Donald Trump Friday as a "fighter" for billionaires and corporations as she unveiled her economic plan for middle Americans that would include tax breaks, new housing and protection of Social Security "when I win" the presidency, she told an enthusiastic crowd in North Carolina.

"He's got it backwards," Harris said of Trump. "If you want to know who someone cares about, look who they fight for," she said. In Trump's case, he "fights for billionaires and corporations," she added.

"I will fight to give money back to hard-working Americans," Harris vowed.

She promised that more than 100 million Americans would save money through a child tax credit and earned income tax credit when she is in the White House.

The once-expanded child tax credit cut poverty for children by about half in 2021, but expired two years ago when negotiations over renewing it broke down.

Harris vowed to bring back the credit, and make it even more generous, promising $6,000 in tax relief to families during the first year of a child's life.

She also promised 3 million new housing units in the nation, a subsidy for first-time home buyers, and protection of Social Security benefits.

She argued that she could still reduce the federal budget deficit at the same time because the nation wouldn't keep hemorrhaging money to the wealthiest as it did under Trump.

Trump intends to ... "give billionaires massive tax cuts year after year, and he plans to cut corporate taxes by over a trillion dollars, even as they pull in record profits," Harris said.

"That's on top of the $2 trillion tax cut he already signed into law when he was president, which, by the way, overwhelmingly, overwhelmingly went to the wealthiest Americans and corporations, and exploded the national deficit," said Harris.

Trump posted a reply on Truth Social:

Tags
Kamala Harris, Social Security
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics