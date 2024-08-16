Harris debuts economic plan for middle America while accusing Trump of 'fighting for billionaires'

Vice President Kamala Harris bashed Donald Trump Friday as a "fighter" for billionaires and corporations as she unveiled her economic plan for middle Americans that would include tax breaks, new housing and protection of Social Security "when I win" the presidency, she told an enthusiastic crowd in North Carolina.

"He's got it backwards," Harris said of Trump. "If you want to know who someone cares about, look who they fight for," she said. In Trump's case, he "fights for billionaires and corporations," she added.

"I will fight to give money back to hard-working Americans," Harris vowed.

She promised that more than 100 million Americans would save money through a child tax credit and earned income tax credit when she is in the White House.

The once-expanded child tax credit cut poverty for children by about half in 2021, but expired two years ago when negotiations over renewing it broke down.

Harris vowed to bring back the credit, and make it even more generous, promising $6,000 in tax relief to families during the first year of a child's life.

She also promised 3 million new housing units in the nation, a subsidy for first-time home buyers, and protection of Social Security benefits.

She argued that she could still reduce the federal budget deficit at the same time because the nation wouldn't keep hemorrhaging money to the wealthiest as it did under Trump.

Trump intends to ... "give billionaires massive tax cuts year after year, and he plans to cut corporate taxes by over a trillion dollars, even as they pull in record profits," Harris said.

"That's on top of the $2 trillion tax cut he already signed into law when he was president, which, by the way, overwhelmingly, overwhelmingly went to the wealthiest Americans and corporations, and exploded the national deficit," said Harris.

Trump posted a reply on Truth Social: