More than 30 people were injured — two seriously — when a Ferris wheel caught fire during a music festival in Germany.

Disturbing images showed flames engulfing two passenger cabs at the top of the amusement ride as those at the festival watched in horror Saturday night.

Four riders reportedly suffered burns and one was hurt in a fall, but their conditions were unknown Sunday morning, according to the Associated Press.

The other people who were injured, including four police officers, mostly suffered relatively minor smoke inhalation, according to German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

The blaze erupted around 9 p.m. local time at the Highfield Festival in a suburb outside Leipzig in the eastern state of Saxony, DW said.

The fire started in one passenger cab and spread to the other. A helicopter was used to rescue victims trapped inside, DW said.

The operator of the ride told a local news agency that no one was inside the cab where the flames first broke out, according to AP.

The cause is unknown and police are investigating.

German rapper Ski Aggu said in a video posted on social media that he was on stage when the fire started and was instructed to continue performing to prevent "mass panic."

"I was just told through my earpiece that I should not end the show under any circumstances," he said.

Around 30,000 fans attended the music festival, organizers said, and it was scheduled to continue Sunday, according to DW.