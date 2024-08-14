2 British men found dead in burned out vehicle in Denmark

Authorities are investigating the mysterious double slayings of two British men found dead in a burned-out vehicle during a trip to Denmark.

Detectives identified the victims as 37-year-old Farooq Abdulrazak and 33-year-old Juan Cifuentes, both of north London. They were reported missing after they failed to return home from their business trip, according to police.

The bullet-ridden bodies of Abdulrazak and Cifuentes were discovered in a torched SUV July 14. Police alleged both men were shot before their vehicle was set on fire, according to the BBC.

"We are sincerely devastated, broken in many ways words cannot describe. We have lost two beautiful innocent hardworking souls. Our loss has not only shattered our family and friends but has also impacted our local community deeply," loved ones said in a statement through British law enforcement.

Family described Abdulrazak as a "loving husband" with a "beautiful, selfless, humble soul" who acted as a "huge pillar in our family and community" and will be "sorely missed by everyone."

Cifuentes was a "brilliant footballer and hardworking man, he united people from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impact on everyone he met. His memory will forever inspire us," said loved ones. "We ask for your prayers and support but also space for his family during this difficult time. May he rest in peace."

Authorities have not released a motive.

The investigation into their murders continues.