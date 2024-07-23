U.S.

U.S.

WATCH: Daring Rescue Of A Dog, 5 People After Marine Rescue Crew Loses Engine in South Carolina

The airboat 'suffered an engine casualty'

By Josh Cohen @JoshCohenWriter
Rescue Boat Lost Engine While Assisting 5 People And A Dog Whose Boat Ran Aground, Requiring Helicopter Rescue
Five people, a dog, and two rescuers were rescued Sunday after a boat ran aground near South Carolina's Fripp Island and the airboat crew sent to help them lost its engines, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement Monday. U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

Five people, a dog, and two rescuers were rescued Sunday after a boat ran aground near South Carolina's Fripp Island and the airboat crew sent to help them lost its engines, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center received a cell phone call at around 2 p.m. Sunday from a person aboard the 23-foot vessel reporting that they ran aground with five people and a dog on board.

Beaufort County Marine Rescue launched an airboat crew to assist, but upon arrival at the scene, the airboat "suffered an engine casualty," the Coast Guard said.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was then launched to assist the originally stranded party along with two airboat crew members. Across multiple trips, the helicopter crew hoisted all individuals and the dog to safety and transported them to Beaufort Executive Airport.

No injuries were reported.

"Due to the high number of people, this turned out to be a fairly complex evolution that required multiple trips to the vessel in distress," Lt. Cmdr. Carl Luxhoj, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircraft commander, said in a statement. "Our crew did a great job of managing aircraft weight and power margin to conduct the hoists. Due to the impressive range of tides in the Lowcountry region, we recommend all mariners check tides and currents before going out on the water."

Beaufort County Marine Rescue recovered both their airboat and the 23-foot vessel, the Coast Guard said.

--with reporting by TMX

Read more
Tags
Coast guard, South carolina, Rescue
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics