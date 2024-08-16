Corey Lewandowski added to Donald Trump's campaign team

Donald Trump is adding Corey Lewandowski, the former president's 2016 campaign manager, and several other advisers to his staff as Vice President Kamala Harris gains ground in fundraising and in the polls, according to reports.

Lewandowski was fired from the campaign in 2016 and the Trump organization booted him in 2021 amid allegations of sexual assault involving the wife of a Republican donor but remained an informal adviser, Politico reported.

He will advise the campaign senior leadership team, the report said.

On X, Lewandowski said he was "excited" to get Trump back in the White House.

"I've been with President @realDonaldTrump since Day 1, worked for him in 2016 & 2020, and I'm excited to be back on the Campaign Team to help deliver victory in 2024," he said.

"81 Days Left - Let Trump, Be Trump! Get off the couch and join us, the President needs your help," he added.

Also being brought on board are Tim Murtaugh, the 2020 campaign's communications director, along with Alex Pfeiffer and Alex Bruesewitz, top officials on the Trump-aligned MAGA Inc. Super PAC, Politico reported.

Taylor Budowich also left the Super PAC this week to join the campaign, the outlet reported.

The campaign touted the new additions.

"As we head into the home stretch of this election, we are continuing to add to our impressive campaign team," Trump co-campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said in a statement.

"Corey Lewandowski, Taylor Budowich, Alex Pfeiffer, Alex Bruesewitz, and Tim Murtaugh are all veterans of prior Trump campaigns and their unmatched experience will help President Trump prosecute the case against Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the most radical ticket in American history," it said.

Lewandowski in 2021 was accused by Trashelle Odom, the wife of a top GOP donor, of making unwanted sexual advances towards her. He denied the accusation.

The Democratic National Committee called Lewandowski an "ultra-MAGA creep."

"Trump is surrounding himself with people who share his values – namely crooks, convicts, and creeps – so it's no surprise that he's bringing Corey Lewandowski back into the fold, a disgraced lowlife who faced criminal charges for battery against a journalist and a police complaint for sexual assault," DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd said in a statement.