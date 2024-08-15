U.S.

Donald Trump gives rambling address next to box of Froot Loops

'We're a failing economy,' he said on a day the market surged.

By Josh Cohen @JoshCohenWriter
Donald Trump stood next to Fruit Loops to say Kamala ‘destroys everything she touches’
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference outside the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on August 15, 2024 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Adam Gray/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump took aim, this time standing next to breakfast cereals, at Kamala Harris as he spoke to reporters Thursday at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

In what is his second news conference in two weeks, he said that the current Vice President "destroys everything she touches" during a rambling monologue.

Trump claimed that the American economy has suffered in the last three and a half years under President Biden and Vice President Harris.

"We're a failing economy," Trump stated, blaming, at least in part, Harris, adding that she "destroys everything she touches."

Trump made the comments with breakfast cereals, like Froot Loops, Wheaties and Cheerios at his side.

There were also condiments and even what looks like a toy house on full display on tables on either side of him, presumably meant to signify all the things he believes Biden and Harris have destroyed.

Trump cited several inflation statistics for key staples in U.S. household diets.

But he criticized Harris' comments on addressing price gouging, including on food, denouncing it as "communist price controls" and "the Maduro plan," referring to the much-disputed leader of Venezuela.

"She wants price controls," he said. "They don't work. They lead to food shortages."

He also pointed to rising car insurance premiums and fuel costs.

"She is in favor of the death of the American dream," Trump fulminated.

The former president, who has seemed to struggle to find an attack that will stick on Harris, was mocked for some of his comments.

At one poince he claimed that "substantially more" and 100% of job creation went to migrants.

Fox News, which carried the event live, aired him saying the stock market will crash under Harris while showing the Dow up more than 500 points for the day.

Meanwhile, Harris has enjoyed a surge in popularity of late, according to a new survey.

A Monmouth University study saw a drop in the so-called double haters. Close to 20% of respondents held this view when Biden was running, but the figure dropped to 8% after Harris rose to the top of the ticket.

The shift toward Harris can also be seen in the enthusiasm generated among Democrats.

Enthusiasm for a potential Trump-Biden rematch had been on the rise but never exceeded 50%. However, the prospect of a Trump-Harris contest has increased enthusiasm to 68%, with a particularly dramatic rise among Democrats.

The Democratic National Convention will be held August 19th through August 22nd.

