Woman arrested at Indiana Applebee's after sharing 'All You Can Eat' meal

A Chicago woman was arrested during a kerfuffle over whether an "All You Can Eat" deal at an Applebee's Grill and Bar extended to the entire table, according to reports.

Shawneesha Cobbs, 28, was arrested earlier this month for disorderly conduct when police responded to a disturbance outside the Portage, Ind., eatery and found a group of people arguing with the restaurant's manager, WFLD-TV reported.

Cobbs, along with several other adults and juveniles, told the officers she understood that the $15.99 "All You Can Eat" offer was good for everyone at her table and claimed that the manager had been unprofessional.

Cobbs said the menu did not stipulate that the $15.99 cost was per person.

The officer then showed her the menu that contained the "per person" wording.

As another couple exited the restaurant, Cobbs pointed to them and said they also had exchanged words.

Cobbs, who became "very loud and disorderly," was approached by a friend telling her "no, no, no, no," Region News Source reported.

The friend even tried to place her hand over Cobbs' mouth.

The officer warned Cobbs before arresting her.

Cobbs' friends went back inside to pay the full bill, the report said.

Porter County court records show she released on $500 bail and is due back in court in September.

Applebee's recently brought the meal deal back offering all-you-can eat boneless wings, riblets and shrimp. "Don't miss out on seconds, thirds, and fourths!" the restaurant chain announced.