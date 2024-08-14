California woman mauled to death by pack of roaming Great Danes

A California mother was found mauled to death and authorities believe she was the victim of an attack by a pack of roaming Great Danes.

It happened early in the morning on Aug. 8 in Butte County.

The sheriff's office says a man said he found a body on Blackhawk Trail in Feather Falls.

Deputies immediately responded and located a deceased victim, who was later identified as Davina Corbin, 56, of Feather Falls. They believe she was on a walk when she was attacked.

An autopsy found numerous bite marks and injuries on Corbin’s body attributed to a domestic dog attack.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on Blackhawk Trail directly in front of the area where Corbin's body was found.

They approximately 25 Great Dane dogs and the Butte County Animal Control responded. Deputies and detectives spent the entire day capturing the dogs, who were running loose in the area. 23 dogs were captured and they are working to round up the final two dogs that remain free.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife sent the clothing Corbin was wearing to a lab for DNA analysis. The lab confirmed it was covered in DNA consistent with domestic dogs. The lab was conducting additional testing to determine which dogs attacked Corbin.

Corbin's son Justin said the family is struggling with her death and "need help saying goodbye." A GoFundMe was raiding money to cover the costs of a "celebration of life" ceremony.

No information about possible charges in connection with the death was released.