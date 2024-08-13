U.S.

U.S.

Denver doctor drugged, assaulted nearly a dozen women he met on dating apps

This is an 'obvious case of a man who feels entitled to perpetrate against women for his own benefit, by robbing them of memory, by robbing them of bodily autonomy, and by impairing their memories'

By Tristan Balagtas
Denver doctor guilty of drugging, assaulting nearly a dozen women (Hed TBD)
A jury found Dr. Stephen Matthews, 36, guilty on 35 counts, including sexual assault and assault charges, YouTube/CBS News

A Denver cardiologist accused of drugging and assaulting nearly a dozen women he met through dating apps was convicted on more than 30 counts Tuesday.

A jury found Dr. Stephen Matthews, 36, guilty on 35 counts, including sexual assault and assault charges, according to CBS News.

Matthews pleaded not guilty upon his arrest in October 2023.

According to prosecutors, Matthews met his female victims on dating apps, like Hinge and Tinder from 2019 to 2023, and assaulted each woman in a similar way.

The women recalled after having drinks with the perpetrator and blacking out, leading them to believe they were drugged. Some women sensed they were also sexually assaulted.

Prosecutors said Matthews engaged in a pattern when targeting victims.

"What we do know is that this is an obvious, obvious case of a man who feels entitled to perpetrate against women for his own benefit, by robbing them of memory, by robbing them of bodily autonomy, and by impairing their memories," prosecutors said, according to the outlet.

One of the victims spoke with detectives "about the horrific things she remembers," said prosecutors, according to KDVR-TV. "She remembers brief periods of time where she wakes up handcuffed and she's naked on the defendant's sofa and wakes up vomiting."

The defense argued there was a lack of proof.

"This would be a case about stories, and at the end of the case, the DA's closing rested largely on stories, accusing stories that changed and often went untested by the government," defense attorneys said. "The case did have a lot of overwhelming emotion. We all were moved by the testimony that you heard. It was tough to listen to, but that's what the case ended up being about, overwhelming emotion and underwhelming evidence."

Matthews was acquitted on three sexual assault charges, according to the Denver Post. He will be sentenced Oct. 25.

Read more
Tags
Sexual assault, Assault, Guilty, Doctor, Denver, Colorado, Dating app, Crime
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics