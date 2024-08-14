Arkansas mom hid 5-year-old son's body under floorboards after her boyfriend drowned him in toilet

An Arkansas mom who hid her 5-year-old son's body beneath floorboards after her boyfriend drowned him in the toilet admitted guilt for her part in the little boy's grisly death.

Ashley Rolland, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of permitting abuse of a minor in connection with the murder of Blu Rolland and the assault of his 6-year-old sister on Thursday August 8th, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Blu's body was found stuffed under the floorboards of her Marianna, Arkansas residence in December 2022, on what would have been the boy's sixth birthday, three months after he was killed.

Last month, Rolland's boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, 34, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree battery after he shoved Blu's head in a toilet bowl and drowned him as "punishment" for biting his finger, NBC News previously reported, citing court records.

He was sentenced to 60 years in prison,

Bridges also abused Blu's older sister by putting the girl's head and upper body in scalding hot water, Rolland told police, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Rolland was handed down a 40-year prison sentence Thursday, according to the DPS.