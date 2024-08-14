U.S.

U.S.

Arkansas mom hid 5-year-old son's body under floorboards after her boyfriend drowned him in toilet

Blu Rolland's head was shoved in a toilet as part of a punishment, said authorities

By Tristan Balagtas
Blu Rolland
Blu Rolland's body was found on what would have been his 6th birthday. Arkansas State Police

An Arkansas mom who hid her 5-year-old son's body beneath floorboards after her boyfriend drowned him in the toilet admitted guilt for her part in the little boy's grisly death.

Ashley Rolland, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of permitting abuse of a minor in connection with the murder of Blu Rolland and the assault of his 6-year-old sister on Thursday August 8th, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Blu's body was found stuffed under the floorboards of her Marianna, Arkansas residence in December 2022, on what would have been the boy's sixth birthday, three months after he was killed.

Last month, Rolland's boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, 34, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree battery after he shoved Blu's head in a toilet bowl and drowned him as "punishment" for biting his finger, NBC News previously reported, citing court records.

He was sentenced to 60 years in prison,

Bridges also abused Blu's older sister by putting the girl's head and upper body in scalding hot water, Rolland told police, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Rolland was handed down a 40-year prison sentence Thursday, according to the DPS.

Read more
Tags
Child Abuse, Abuse, Murder, Battery, Arkansas, Crime
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics