Disney star Skai Jackson arrested for alleged domestic battery

Jackson is perhaps best known for her roles on Jessie and Bunk'd

By Tristan Balagtas
Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson was arrested for alleged domestic battery at a California theme park. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson was arrested for alleged domestic battery at a California theme park.

Jackson, 22, was taken into custody Friday at Universal Studios Hollywood, authorities confirmed, according to KABC-TV, the Los Angeles Times, and USA TODAY.

Security officers at the theme park allegedly witnessed the former Jessie actress push her boyfriend during an argument, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, the outlets reported. A review of security footage allegedly confirmed the incident.

"[W]hile inside the Universal Studios Theme Park, a domestic incident occurred involving Skai Jackson," an LASD spokesperson told the Times. "Based on the initial investigation, it was determined Ms. Jackson was the primary aggressor and was arrested for misdemeanor Spousal Battery."

Jackson was booked and released that same day on $20,000 bail.

After Jessie, Jackson went on to star in its hit spinoff, Bunk'd. In 2020, she appeared as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars until she was eliminated in the season 29 semi-finals.

