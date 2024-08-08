U.S.

Florida woman hurls food at her husband during argument over Taco Bell birthday meal

When police arrived at the St. Petersburg home, 'the burrito was still on the victim's face'

By Mark Moore
Taco assault
Esha Persad was charged with domestic battery after she allegedly threw food at her husband when they argued over her decision to get Taco Bell and McDonald's for his birthday meal. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

A Florida woman is accused of smacking her husband with dinner after the two fought over her decision to get food from Taco Bell and McDonald's for his birthday, according to a report.

Esha Persad, 34, a dentist, and her husband, Shiva Persad, began arguing shortly after midnight on Saturday at the St. Petersburg home over his birthday meal.

They got into an altercation getting the victim Taco Bell and McDonald's for his birthday, the affidavit, obtained by WOFL-TV says.

"The defendant then threw a soft shell taco at the victim, which struck the victim on the right side of the face," it says.

When police arrived, they found evidence of the dust-up on the husband's face.

"The burrito was still on the victim's face," the affidavit says.

The wife told officers that she retaliated after her husband of five years tossed a bag at her, a claim he denied.

Esha Persad was arrested and charged with domestic battery.

She has been released from the Pinellas County Jail.

