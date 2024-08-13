U.S.

Chain-wielding man attacks stranger in Washington state

A witness snapped a photo of alleged assailant Jacob Angelo Sparks

By Bruce Golding
Chain attack
Jacob Angelo Sparks is allegedly seen in a photo taken by a bystander in Bellingham, Wash., on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Bellingham Police Department/Facebook

A man carrying a chain over his shoulder allegedly used it to wallop a stranger during an early morning confrontation in Washington state.

The terrifying attack took place in Bellingham, about 80 miles north of Seattle, the Bellingham Herald reported Tuesday.

A witness snapped a photo of the assailant holding the chain over his shoulder and pointing with his other hand, which helped lead to the arrest Jacob Angelo Sparks, 37, after police posted the image on social media, the Herald said.

Cops reportedly found the victim with a bloody gash on his head around 2:05 a.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call.

The unidentified man said he was attacked after exchanging words with a man he didn't know, according to the Herald.

On Saturday, a tipster told authorities that a man with an outstanding arrest warrant was sitting in a car outside a local grocery store.

Cops went to the scene and identified the man as Sparks, who jail records show faces a domestic violence assault charge filed by the Whatcom County Sheriff's office.

Sparks was taken into custody and recognized as the suspect in the chain attack, and he allegedly admitted committing it, the Herald said.

He also allegedly said he'd been hiding out since seeing the image of himself posted online.

Sparks was charged with second-degree assault and was being held on $50,000 bond or $5,000 cash bail in the chain attack and another $1,000 bond in the domestic violence case, jail records show.

Washington, Seattle, Attack
