Ex-University Of Kentucky student pleads guilty to assault in racist attack on Black student

Sophia Rosing, a former University of Kentucky student, pleaded guilty Monday to multiple charges related to a racist attack on a Black student.

Rosing, 23, admitted to four counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of public intoxication, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The incident occurred in November 2022 when Rosing, who is white, assaulted Kylah Spring, a Black student working at the front desk of a campus residence hall. The attack, which was captured on video and widely shared on social media, showed Rosing hitting and kicking Spring while using racial slurs.

Following the assault, Rosing was expelled from the university and banned from campus.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we will not tolerate behavior that threatens it," the school said in a statement.

Her attorney, Fred Peters, said that the guilty plea followed a mediation session between Rosing and Spring.

"A lot of things got said, apologies were made and we worked it out," Peters told the outlet. "Her life has been on hold for the past 18 to 20 months. She has had a lot of time to think about what she has done, and she wrote a nice letter of apology."

Rosing faces up to one year in jail, 100 hours of community service, and a $25 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 17.

