U.S.

U.S.

LAPD releases image of suspects in slaying of former 'General Hospital' actor

One has a tattoo 'above the left eye and on the right cheek,' police said

By Bruce Golding
Johnny Wactor suspects
An image released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the suspects in the May 24, 2024, slaying of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor. Los Angeles Police Department/X

A newly released photo shows the suspects being sought in the Los Angeles slaying of a former soap opera actor who was shot while shielding a female coworker.

The Los Angeles Police Department also released an image of the stolen Infiniti Q50 sedan that the shooter and two accomplices used to get away after the killing of Johnny Wactor, 37.

One of the suspects has a tattoo "above the left eye and on the right cheek," the LAPD said in a flyer posted on social media Sunday in an attempt to identify them.

Wactor, who appeared on "General Hospital" from 2020 to 2022, was killed after confronting the suspects as they tried to steal the catalytic converter from his car around 3:20 a.m. on May 25.

Wactor's brother, Grant Wactor, has said Johnny Wactor had just finished his side job as a bartender and was walking to the car with a female colleague.

"He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, 'Hey, are you towing?'" Grant Wactor told the Daily Mail. "And then once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that's when they shot him."

Read more
Tags
Police, Killing, Actor
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics