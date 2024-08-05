LAPD releases image of suspects in slaying of former 'General Hospital' actor

A newly released photo shows the suspects being sought in the Los Angeles slaying of a former soap opera actor who was shot while shielding a female coworker.

The Los Angeles Police Department also released an image of the stolen Infiniti Q50 sedan that the shooter and two accomplices used to get away after the killing of Johnny Wactor, 37.

One of the suspects has a tattoo "above the left eye and on the right cheek," the LAPD said in a flyer posted on social media Sunday in an attempt to identify them.

LAPD News: Detectives have released a community alert related to a homicide that occurred on May 25, 2024. pic.twitter.com/xIeTng6Nfw — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) August 4, 2024

Wactor, who appeared on "General Hospital" from 2020 to 2022, was killed after confronting the suspects as they tried to steal the catalytic converter from his car around 3:20 a.m. on May 25.

Wactor's brother, Grant Wactor, has said Johnny Wactor had just finished his side job as a bartender and was walking to the car with a female colleague.

"He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, 'Hey, are you towing?'" Grant Wactor told the Daily Mail. "And then once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that's when they shot him."