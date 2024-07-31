Brutal Assault of Homeless Woman in Maryland Captured on Video

Police are searching for six suspects captured on surveillance video brutally beating four people in a plaza in downtown Silver Spring, Md., last week.

The Montgomery County Police Department released surveillance video on Tuesday showing the group assaulting victims, believed to be homeless, in Veterans Plaza on the 800 block of Ellsworth Drive at around 4:43 a.m. on July 16.

The video shows the suspects' dark-colored Honda Civic stop.

Five Black male suspects and one Black female suspect get out of the vehicle and approach the victims, three men and a woman.

The female victim was asleep at a table when she was punched in the face, police said. When she picked up her phone to try to call police, one of the suspects took it and broke it.



Two male victims were asleep on a bench when they were assaulted by the suspects. The third male victim "was chased by the suspects on Ellsworth Dr. toward Georgia Ave., but eventually they stopped chasing him," police said.

In the video, several of the suspects can be seen surrounding a victim who is curled up on the ground, repeatedly punching and kicking the victim.

Two victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

--with reporting by TMX