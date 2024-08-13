U.S.

Bear attacks 3-year-old girl in Montana campground tent

Wildlife officials believe they have captured the animal behind the mauling

By Nina Joudeh
Three-year-old girl attacked by black bear - Montana, Campground
A three-year-old girl was reportedly injured by a black bear as she slept in her family's tent at a private campground on Sunday night. X - NBC MONTANA

Wildlife officials have captured and euthanized a black bear that is belived to be responsible for an attack on a three-year-old girl while she slept in a campground tent near Red Lodge in Montana.

Chrissy Webb, a spokeswoman for Montana Finish, Wildlife, and Parks said that the girl was injured as she was sleeping inside a tent at around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The privately owned campground, identified by KRTV-TV as Perry's RV Park, was evacuated as wildlife officials searched for the bear.

While they belive they have caught the correct bear they were continuing capture efforts for any other bears that enter the campground.

Attractants in the campground also seem to have contributed to the attack, said Webb.

The young victim was taken to a hospital in Billings. Her condition was not reached.

Black bears roam across Montana. Wildlife officials warn anyone venturing into the outdoors to be "bear aware" and keep a clean camp at all times.

They warn to keep tents and sleeping bags free of food.

