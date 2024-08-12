Parents of 6-year-old girl stabbed at Taylor Swift-themed dance pay tribute to their 'shimmering star'

The parents of a 6-year-old stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party paid tribute to their "shimmering star" daughter and remembered her as a "sweet, kind, and spirited girl."

Lauren and Ben King, the parents of little Bebe King, admitted the "unimaginable act of violence" on July 29 in Southport, England, "has left our hearts broken beyond repair," in a statement released through Merseyside police Saturday.

Bebe, 7-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and 9-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, were allegedly killed by 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana with a kitchen knife in front of several other kids at the dance workshop.

"We want to acknowledge our older daughter, Genie, who witnessed the attack and managed to escape," the grieving parents revealed. "She has shown such incredible strength and courage, and we are so proud of her. Her resilience is a testament to the love and bond she shared with her little sister, and we will continue to support her as we navigate this painful journey together as a family."

"Our thoughts are also with everyone else involved in this tragedy and all those who were injured. We hope that they find strength and healing in the days ahead. To the children who witnessed this terrible event, we send our love and hope that they too can begin to heal, surrounded by the care and support of those who love them," they continued, in part.

Eight children and two adults were also injured in the attack. Rudakubana faces three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with the alleged incident.

A motive remains unclear.

"Our hearts are broken, but we find some comfort in knowing that Bebe was so deeply loved by all who knew her," the Kings said. "She will forever be our shimmering star, and we will carry her with us in everything we do."