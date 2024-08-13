World

Pair of polar bears kill worker at radar site in Canadian Arctic

The company expressed 'deep sorrow' for the man's death

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Polar bears
A female polar bear and her cub look for something to eat on the shoreline of the Hudson Bay near Churchill on August 5, 2022. OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images

Two polar bears attacked and killed a worker at a remote radar site in the Canadian Arctic.

The Nasittuq Corporation says it happened on Aug. 8 on Brevoort Island, Nunavut.

Other employees responded to the scene and one of the animals was put down, according to the company.

The company expressed "deep sorrow" for the death of a "valued employee."

Nasittuq said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues affected by this loss. Nasittuq Corporation is providing support to the family of the deceased during this difficult time."

Counseling services were being offered to employees affected by the death.

"The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority, and we are deeply committed to ensuring a safe working environment," the company said. "We are working closely with local authorities and regulatory agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Nasittuq said was not releasing the victim's name out of respect for the privacy of the family.

The company has a government of Canada contract to operate and maintain the North Warning System (NWS).

The NWS is a chain of radar sites and support facilities that forms part of Canada's North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) agreement with the United States. It was established in 1985 to detect and allow for an early response to potential threats entering North American air space.

