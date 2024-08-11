Abused Michigan boy, 6, stapled to wall, shot with BB gun before beating death: Prosecutors

Chilling new details have emerged after a Michigan couple was arrested in the alleged beating death of the woman's 6-year-old son.

Authorities called it one of the worst cases of child abuse they had ever encountered.

Prosecutors said the boy was stapled to the wall and shot with a BB gun before dying due to "horrific" abuse, WDIV-TV reported.

Daniel Giacchina, 32, and Elaina Jennings, 25, are now facing murder and several other charges in connection with the death of Giovanny "Chulo" Jennings.

The couple could face life in prison if convicted.

The couple was arrested after police responded July 30 to a report of a child not breathing at a mobile home park in Madison Heights and found the boy unresponsive with multiple injuries.

He later died at a hospital.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald disclosed that the boy died of "blunt force trauma to his abdomen and a perforated bowel after a lengthy period of confinement" in a "pen" in the couple's bedroom.

"Chulo had pervasive bruising to his abdomen, which was also bloated and distended," McDonald said, and injuries to scalp, temples, lips, inner mouth, cheeks, forehead, chin, shoulder, forearms, fingers, thumbs, back, buttocks, inner thighs, knees, and shins.

"He had an apparent BB wound to his shin. First responders and emergency room personnel noted extensive external injuries as well," she added.

Investigators discovered videos, along with photos and text messages describing Chulo's abuse in detail, according to McDonald.

He was allegedly repeatedly beaten in front of his siblings when he "misbehaved," according to the records obtained in the house.

Prosecutors stated that at one point Giacchina allegedly stapled the 6-year-old to the wall to keep him confined and facing a corner.

Law enforcement found a photograph showing the shoulders of the child's shirt with staples against the wall, prosecutors reported.

"Both Jennings and Giacchina laughed when confronted with the photo and Giacchina's use of the staple gun to solve "the problem," authorities said.

Chulo was allegedly being punished then for looking out the window in the "pen" area where he was confined., prosecutors said.

"As we carefully sifted through the evidence, what we found can only be described as horrific," McDonald noted.