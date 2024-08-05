Michigan couple arrested after 6-year-old boy beaten to death

A Michigan couple has been arrested after the death of a 6-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten to death.

Daniel Giacchina and Elaina Jennings are not charged with the child's death but are facing several other charges.

Police responded to a call about a child not breathing at a mobile home park in Madison Heights around 2:30 p.m. on July 30.

Officers found the six-year-old unresponsive with multiple physical injuries, according to WJBK-TV.

He was transported to Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital and then taken to Children's Hospital, where he died.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's office charged Giacchina with firearm possession by a prohibited person, ammunition possession by a felon, felony firearm and lying to a police officer.

Jennings was also charged with lying to a police officer and received a $25,000 cash bond, while Giacchina's bond was set at $50,000 for the firearms possession charge and $25,000 for the felony firearms charge.

Officials have not disclosed the connection between Giacchina, Jennings and the boy.