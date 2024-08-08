U.S.

California 'religious leader' arrested for sexual abuse of child

'Investigation Bureau believes there may be other victims'

By Nina Joudeh
A religious leader of a shamanistic community in California has been accused by multiple victims of child sexual abuse. Riverside County Sheriff

A "religious leader" in California was arrested after multiple victims came forward to report the sexual abuse of a child by the same individual at a residence in the 26000 block of Sandi Lane in the city of Moreno Valley.

After the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station launched an investigation into the allegations, it was discovered that the assaults occurred at multiple locations within Riverside County.

The suspect and religious leader of a shamanistic community was identified as 59-year-old Ricardo Flores.

Officials arrested Flores on August 7 while he was returning to the United States from Mexico.

Flores was transported back to Riverside County and booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center on sexual assault and child sexual abuse charges.

The investigation is ongoing, as the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station Investigations Bureau believes there may be other victims.

