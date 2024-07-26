Boy, 5, Dad Found Alive After Mom Is Murdered

A 5-year-old Colorado boy and his father were found alive more than three weeks after the child's mother was found murdered in her home.

Helliono Martinez was brought to the Montezuma County Sheriff's Office by several members of the Martinez family, including his father, 43-year-old Charles Martinez on Thursday, a week after authorities activated an Endangered Missing Alert for the boy.

They also issued a news release asking for the public's help in locating the child.

Helliono's mother, Chrystal Snow, 38, was found shot to death at her Pagosa Springs, Colorado, home July 2, after a 911 call was placed from her house, according to the Colorado Bureay of Investigation.

Hours later, investigators initially located the boy at his aunt's house 100 miles away in Cortez, Colorado.

But Helliono vanished July 18 after he was seen riding in his dad's pickup truck, two days after the Department of Human Services obtained a court order granting the state emergency custody of the boy, citing concern for his well-being, said authorities.

The CBI last year had previously issued an Endangered Missing Alert for Helliono, his dad, and his 17-year-old brother, Hevon Martinez.

On July 7, Hevon Matinez was arrested in relation to shots fired at a car, according to police, The Journal reported.

Citing a July 10 discussion in court between a judge and the teen's defense attorneys, Hevon is reportedly being investigated in connection with his mother's murder, according to the paper.

No charges have yet been filed related to the boy's disappearance and no suspects have been named in Snow's murder.