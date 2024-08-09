Ex Scotland leader brands Musk one of most dangerous on Earth for hard right propaganda

The former head of the Scottish government has slammed tech mogul Elon Musk for using his social media platform to spread what he called "right-wing" lies to incite violence among protesters over the murder of three young girls at a British dance event.

Musk fired back on X Friday, calling the former leader, the Scottish-born son of Pakistani immigrants, a "super super racist" who "loathes white people."

Former First Minister Humza Yousaf said in an appearance at Edinburgh's Fringe Festival on the "Iain Dale All Talk" podcast Thursday that Musk was deliberately "amplifying" white supremacists and "far-right neo Nazi conspiracy theories" to sow chaos in Britain.

He has leveraged his wealth to create "evil," Yousaf charged.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the stabbing deaths late last month of three young girls, ages 6 to 9, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in the resort town of Southport that sparked anti-immigrant unrest throughout Britain.

Musk posted several incendiary tweets on X, including that "civil war is inevitable" when protesters began rioting throughout Britain over the killings, and he helped peddle the lie that the attacker was an asylum seeker from Syria when in fact he was born in Cardiff, Wales, in the United Kingdom.

Musk also posted multiple images, memes and a fake right-wing headline fueling violence at the anti-immigration protests, Yousaf charged. The headline falsely indicated that protesters would be arrested and held in a detainment center on the Falkland Islands.

Musk, who was born and raised in apartheid South Africa, later removed the headline and some tweets but only after the inflammatory messages were viewed by hundreds of thousands of his millions of social media followers, sparking the ire of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Yousaf branded Musk "one of the most dangerous men on the planet."

Musk is "not accountable to anybody. He has vast wealth at his fingertips, and he uses it for some of the most wicked evil I've seen," the former minister added.