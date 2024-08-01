Taylor Swift fans raise over $400K for Southport stabbing victims

Fans raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the victims of a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in the UK.

The Swifties Fundraiser for Alder Hey Children's Charity garnered over $400,000 in donations since its launch earlier this week, according to its Just Giving campaign.

Over 20,000 donors contributed to the massive fundraiser benefiting the victims, including 6-year-old Bebe King, 7-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and 9-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, who were killed in the seaside town of Southport Monday.

"The speedy and compassionate response will not only provide essential aid to those affected but has also shown the power of unity and kindness in the Swiftie community. Your donations and comments are a beacon of hope, demonstrating that together we can make a significant difference to the lives of those in need," the fundraiser description read.

Merseyside Police identified the murder suspect as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana.

Eight other children and two adults were wounded in the attack.

The suspect was named in court on Thursday in a rare move due to his age. Judge Andrew Menary said his decision to allow Axel Rudakubana to be publicly identified was to counter misinformation about his identity that have led to violent protests across the country, the Associated Press reported.

He also faces 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article, the police said. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 25.