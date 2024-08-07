JD Vance accuses Kamala Harris of 'hiding in the basement' to avoid media questioning

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance claims Vice President Kamala Harris is avoiding taking questions from the media.

Sen. Vance made the comments while he was campaigning in Shelby Township, Mich. on Wednesday.

He claimed Harris is "hiding in the basement" or only appearing at events giving scripted remarks.

Vance said it had been 17 days since she became the Democratic presidential candidate and has yet to take questions from the press. He called out the media to put pressure on the vice president to give interviews.

"You gotta stop giving her a honeymoon and pretend she's something she isn't," Vance said.

He later sharpened his attack on Harris.

"She's a fake," Vance said. "Her words simply be trusted."

Vance is trying to bounce back from a rough start to the campaign.

An old interview resurfaced where he described a number of Democrats as miserable "childless cat ladies".

When recently asked about those comments, he doubled down by simply saying, "I have nothing against cats."