U.S.

U.S.

JD Vance accuses Kamala Harris of 'hiding in the basement' to avoid media questioning

The Republican candidate made the comment during an appearance in Michigan

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
J.D. Vance and guyliner
J.D. Vance's wife defends his beautiful long eyelashes but dodges a question on his strongly suspected "guyliner." Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance claims Vice President Kamala Harris is avoiding taking questions from the media.

Sen. Vance made the comments while he was campaigning in Shelby Township, Mich. on Wednesday.

He claimed Harris is "hiding in the basement" or only appearing at events giving scripted remarks.

Vance said it had been 17 days since she became the Democratic presidential candidate and has yet to take questions from the press. He called out the media to put pressure on the vice president to give interviews.

"You gotta stop giving her a honeymoon and pretend she's something she isn't," Vance said.

He later sharpened his attack on Harris.

"She's a fake," Vance said. "Her words simply be trusted."

Vance is trying to bounce back from a rough start to the campaign.

An old interview resurfaced where he described a number of Democrats as miserable "childless cat ladies".

When recently asked about those comments, he doubled down by simply saying, "I have nothing against cats."

Read more
Tags
Kamala Harris
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics